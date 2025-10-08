South African squad arrives in Lahore for Pakistan Test series

South African team arrives in Lahore ahead of the two-match Test series against Pakistan on October 8, 2025. – Screengrab

LAHORE: The South African cricket team has arrived in Lahore for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, with the opening Test scheduled to begin on October 12 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The team touched down in Pakistan in two batches, with the first arriving around midnight on Wednesday and the remaining players joining in the morning.

The series marks the beginning of Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, as they host the reigning champions South Africa.

The first Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they were defeated 2-0 by the hosts.

Following the Tests, the two sides will face off in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the first match in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 30 times in Test cricket, with South Africa winning 17 matches, Pakistan six, and seven ending in draws.

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.