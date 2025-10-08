Imran Farhat gets major role in Pakistan’s support staff for South Africa Tests

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Farhat (first from right) is pictured alongside wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Aamir Jamal at the training camp for the South Africa Test series. – PCB

LAHORE: Former top-order batter Imran Farhat has been named Pakistan’s batting coach for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa, with the opening match scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from October 12.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the full team management for the series, with Farhat joining former spinner Abdul Rehman as spin bowling coach and Abdul Majeed as fielding coach.

Former all-rounder Azhar Mehmood will serve as the head coach of the red-ball team.

The series marks a significant start to Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, as they face reigning champions South Africa.

The first Test will be held at Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

Following the Tests, the two sides will compete in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, with the first game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have clashed 30 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan winning six matches, South Africa 17, and seven ending in draws.

Team management:

Azhar Mehmood (head coach), Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Abdul Rehman (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Butt (performance analyst), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Naeem Gillani (media manager), Irtaza Komail (team security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Mohammad Ehsan (masseur).