Cristiano Ronaldo vows to continue competing at highest level

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo with Nawaf Boushal after the match on September 26, 2025. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has reaffirmed his ambition to keep competing at the top level, insisting he is still performing strongly for both club and country.



The Al Nassr forward, who holds the record for the most goals in men’s international football with 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, recently became the joint-top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history after netting his 39th goal against Hungary.

Speaking to international media, the 40-year-old acknowledged that while many around him, including his family, believe he has already achieved everything, he feels he is still contributing at a high level and is motivated to continue.

“People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’” Ronaldo said. “But I don’t think so. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the national team, so why not keep going?”

At the Portugal Football Globes, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner accepted the Prestige Award, describing it as a recognition of his years of ambition and dedication rather than a career-ending honor.

Ronaldo also played a key role in Portugal’s recent UEFA Nations League victory and recently signed a new contract with Al Nassr that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Reflecting on the upcoming World Cup, Ronaldo expressed confidence in his team’s prospects.

“I’m sure the next games will go well and that we will qualify for the World Cup,” he said. “Obviously, our goal is to go to the World Cup and win, but we have to take everything step by step.”