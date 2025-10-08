Women's World Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Austrlia

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Australia’s Alyssa Healy at the toss ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 8, 2025. – PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the ninth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King and Megan Schutt.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and Australia have faced each other 16 times in Women's ODI clashes, with the Kangaroos dominating all 16 encounters. Pakistan is yet to register a win against Australia.

Matches Played: 16

Australia Women won: 16

Pakistan Women won: 0

Form Guide:

Pakistan enters this match under pressure, having lost both their Women's World Cup encounters against Bangladesh and India. The team will be keen to secure their first win in the tournament to build confidence.

Australia, on the other hand, began their campaign with a commanding victory over New Zealand and had earlier won a series against India 2-1.