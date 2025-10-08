Indiana Pacers edge Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime thriller

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton holds back forward Pascal Siakam (right) on during a game against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct 30, 2024. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers kicked off their preseason campaign with a thrilling 135–134 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday.



The game saw constant lead changes, with both benches contributing heavily. Indiana dominated early, outscoring Minnesota 37–29 in the first quarter, but the Timberwolves fought back, forcing overtime with a strong fourth-quarter surge.

In the extra period, the Pacers displayed composure and depth, edging past Minnesota by a single point.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana in limited preseason minutes with 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists in just 14 minutes of action.

Aaron Nesmith added 12 points, while rookie RayJ Dennis impressed off the bench with a 16-point outburst, including five assists. Johnny Furphy also contributed 12 points and three rebounds.

James Wiseman made his Pacers debut, scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds, while Jarace Walker and Taelon Peter supported with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Ten players scored five points or more, showcasing Indiana’s balanced attack.

Despite Minnesota’s late rally, including a 42-point fourth quarter, the Pacers’ depth and poise in overtime proved decisive. The Timberwolves will look to tighten their defense after conceding 135 points in consecutive high-scoring games.

Indiana will carry this momentum into their next preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 12.