Russo admits Arsenal in ‘blip’ after Lyon setback in Champions League

Arsenal's Alessia Russo(left) in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Wendie Renard on October 7, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo has admitted that the club is going through a “blip” following their 2-1 defeat to OL Lyonnais in the UEFA Women’s Champions League at Meadow Park on Tuesday.



Russo gave the Gunners an early lead with a seventh-minute goal, but defensive lapses allowed Melchie Dumornay to score twice before halftime, securing a comeback victory for Lyon.

The result extended Arsenal’s winless streak to four consecutive matches, equalling their longest run without a victory in the Women’s Super League era.

In a post-match interview, the 26-year-old stressed that the defeat would not derail their ambitions and emphasised the importance of raising their standards.

"Disappointed to not get the three points. I think at the moment we're in a bit of a blip, but we're aware of that," Russo said.

“First and foremost, we need to look at ourselves and how we can push our standards. It's all across the pitch,” she added.

Despite the setback, the England international highlighted positive moments from the game.

"There are moments that were really positive, so we'll lean on that," Russo said.

Acknowledging the challenges of being reigning champions, she stressed the team’s fighting spirit.

"When you win a trophy with a team, it lights a fire to want to win more because that feeling is like nothing else. Although tonight didn't go to plan, we'll keep pushing,” Russo said.

"We have to be realistic. You can never get too high or too low. We've got to keep pushing ourselves because we don't like losing, we don't like being in moments like this," she concluded.

Arsenal will next travel to Benfica on 16 October for their upcoming Champions League fixture, aiming to regain form and momentum in Europe.