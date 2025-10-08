Temba Bavuma plans build-up in Pakistan Tests for India challenge

Temba Bavuma of South Africa looks on prior to day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 13, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has emphasised the importance of building momentum in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan as the Proteas prepare for their tour to India later this year.

Bavuma said that the two-match Test series in Pakistan would serve as the ideal opportunity for his side to fine-tune their preparations before facing India, one of the toughest challenges in world cricket.

"But look, that's going to be another big series for us. The boys will be going to Pakistan. So they'll deal with that challenge. And straight after that, it's India. And I think, like I said, for the guys who've been to India, we know how tough it is. But I think like any series, like any game, the opportunities are there, you know,” Bavuma said.

"So we'll definitely, from an ambition point of view, want to be coming out on top. But we know that we'll need to play the best cricket," he added.

Bavuma, who recently led South Africa to their maiden World Test Championship title, also revealed that he plans to seek advice from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on how to succeed in Indian conditions.

“Touring India is never an easy one. Looking at the way New Zealand approached their business, I think it was inspiring in many ways. A lot of touring teams haven’t been successful there,” he said.

“I heard Kane Williamson is going to be here, so I’ll definitely be asking him for tips on how they went about it.”

The 35-year-old drew inspiration from New Zealand’s historic clean sweep over India in October–November 2024, where the Black Caps became the first team to whitewash India in a three-match Test series on their home soil.

He also spoke highly of India’s cricketing transformation under Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while acknowledging the rise of a new era led by Shubman Gill.

“Shubman Gill has taken over the reins within the Test and ODI setups. He’s an exciting player, and it seems like a new era has begun. Rohit and Kohli have done their job—they’ve put India on top and made them a team to be feared,” he stated.

“At some point, the younger guys you’ve mentored take over. I’m sure India will continue to dominate. Our job as South Africans is to make sure they don’t dominate as much.”

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa will begin their Pakistan tour with the first Test in Lahore from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24.

It will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since 2021, when the hosts secured a 2-0 victory.

After the Tests, both sides will compete in a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1, followed by a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.