Brian Lara urges West Indies players to rediscover passion amid financial woes

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara attends as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon on July 6, 2025 in Wimbledon, England. - AFP

MUMBAI: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has attributed the team’s ongoing struggles to a lack of financial resources and technological support but emphasised that passion and pride in representing the Caribbean must remain the driving force for players.

Following West Indies’ defeat to India in the first Test in Ahmedabad, current Test captain Roston Chase pointed to “infrastructure problems” and ongoing “financial struggles” as major issues holding back the team.

Lara, who serves alongside Chase on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) cricket strategy and officiating committee, echoed those concerns while urging players to show greater commitment.

“If you want to get things done, you have to have the capital to do it. So that is a major part,” Lara said during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“But at the same time, I would like to ask Roston Chase and the other guys — do they have cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for West Indies? That is the most important thing because you would find a way.”

Lara reflected on the passion of past West Indies greats, noting that earlier generations succeeded despite limited facilities.

“I mean we did not have better facilities 30-40 years ago. Viv Richards didn’t bat on any better practice pitches or anything. We had to do the same grind, but the passion was different. The passion to play for West Indies was different,” he said.

“I urge the young players to realise that this is a wonderful opportunity — something every parent in the Caribbean once dreamed of for their children.”

While the 56-year-old acknowledged the players’ frustrations, he also defended those who pursue franchise cricket for financial stability, stressing the need for CWI to make international duty more rewarding.

“I can’t blame any player for wanting to pursue cricket as a career outside the West Indies because the financial disparity is huge,” he said. “We need to create a system where playing for the West Indies is both meaningful and financially sustainable.”

"And you have to have empathy with that player. But you also have to feel that what can we do at home to make sure that that player, or future players, understand that playing for the West Indies is also very important," he added.

He cited the growing number of global T20 leagues as a challenge, urging the board to strike a balance between franchise opportunities and national commitments.

"The IPL has carved out a period of time where it's exclusive to the IPL. But there's six or seven different leagues that's popping up around the world, and everybody's wanting to do it. So I think the onus is on Cricket West Indies to find a way to create, unify the efforts of the young players who want to go out, but also have them playing for us.

"And a series against India, we want to play good cricket against the best team in the world. So you want your best players out there. You don't want your best players in America or somewhere else around the world."

Drawing a comparison with football, Lara pointed to Argentina’s Lionel Messi as an example of maintaining national pride despite playing abroad.

"I mean if you look at Argentina, Messi grew up in Europe, but he plays for Argentina. But he played for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and he was allowed [to play]," Lara said. "And there's a lot more South American footballers that do that, and eventually go back and play for their country, and have the pride to do so.

"Australia is able to do it. England is able to do it, to keep their players loyal to their country. So we have to find a way to do that and there's not pointing any fingers at anybody. It's just that we've got to come together as a team, as administrators, as coaches, as players. And really and truly if you have West Indies cricket at heart, you will find a way to move forward."

Addressing the team’s batting woes, Lara highlighted the lack of consistency among emerging talents such as Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, and Mikyle Louis, none of whom average above 30 in Tests.

"I believe that if a player is being picked on potential only and he does not have the stats to go with it, it is very difficult for him now to get to this higher level, and [to] expect so much from him," Lara said.

"I believe that because of that situation, you would find players that are maturing later on. So it is either you stick with them - age 22, 23, 24, 25 hopefully reap the benefit when they get into their late 20s - or you look at players that are seasoned, Jason Holder and the guys who may have matured."

He concluded by calling for a stronger domestic system and more patience in player development.

"So I am hoping that I would like to see a stronger first-class performance before you get into the international scene. Back in my day, you had to break records," he stated.

"You sat and watched cricket for two years, 20 test matches, carry the towel, carry the water before you finally got in. And during that period of time, you grew, you matured. And some mature faster than others," he concluded.