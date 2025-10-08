Seattle Mariners power past Detroit Tigers to take ALDS lead

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert receives a new baseball during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on Sep 10, 2025. — Reuters

DETROIT: The Seattle Mariners moved one step closer to their first American League Championship Series (ALCS) appearance in 23 years, defeating the Detroit Tigers 8-4 in Game 3 of the AL Division Series (ALDS) at Comerica Park on Tuesday.



After a nearly three-hour rain delay, Mariners starter Logan Gilbert remained composed and dominant, striking out seven over six strong innings. He allowed just one run on four hits and did not issue a walk.

J.P. Crawford, Eugenio Suárez, and Cal Raleigh all homered for Seattle, who now lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson praised Gilbert’s impressive outing, calling it a pivotal performance.

“It was vintage Logan,” Wilson said. “He attacked the zone, got into good counts, and let the split and slider do the work for him. To come out after a long rain delay and pitch like that, that’s huge. He answered the call tonight, no question about it.”

Seattle took the lead in the third inning after Randy Arozarena’s RBI single and a throwing error brought home two runs. In the fourth, Suárez added a solo homer, and Raleigh followed with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Crawford’s sixth-inning blast and Raleigh’s two-run homer in the ninth sealed the victory for the Mariners.

Detroit’s Jack Flaherty (0-1) struggled, giving up four runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings. Despite scoring three runs in the ninth, the Tigers, who haven’t won at home since September 6, couldn’t mount a full comeback.

The Mariners will look to clinch the series and end their 23-year ALCS drought in Game 4 on Wednesday in Detroit.