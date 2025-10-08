Pat Cummins’ fitness doubt grows ahead of Ashes series opener in Perth

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates the dismissal of Jomel Warrican of West Indies during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test between West Indies and Australia at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on July 13, 2025. - AFP

SYDNEY: The chances of Australia captain Pat Cummins being fit for the first Ashes Test are diminishing by the day, as he is yet to be cleared to bowl with just over six weeks remaining before the series begins in Perth.

According to reports from international newspapers, Cummins’ latest scan on his lumbar bone stress issue showed signs of improvement but not enough to permit him to resume bowling.

Cricket Australia has not commented publicly, but it is understood that Cummins’ rehabilitation is ongoing, and no final decision has been made regarding his return to bowling or participation in the Ashes series.

Cummins last bowled during Australia’s Test match in Jamaica in July. After the lumbar issue was revealed in early September, he had expressed willingness to “take a few risks and be a little bit aggressive” to feature in the Ashes, even if it meant skipping all white- or red-ball lead-up games.

However, the timeline to rebuild his bowling workload before Perth has become increasingly tight, making his participation a growing concern for Cricket Australia’s medical and performance staff.

While Cummins has continued lower-body strength training, he has been unable to do rotational work, increasing the risk of soft-tissue injuries — an area he has managed carefully in recent years due to recurring ankle and muscle issues.

Last year, Cummins was rested from Australia’s limited-overs tour of the UK to complete a 10-week training block ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series.

Even then, he played just one domestic one-day match and two ODIs before the first Test against India, after plans for a Sheffield Shield appearance were scrapped.

The Ashes series begins on November 21 in Perth, followed by Tests in Brisbane (December 4), Adelaide (December 17) and Melbourne (Boxing Day).

With eight-day breaks after the first two matches, Australia may manage without rotation early on if Cummins misses out, relying on Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

However, the schedule tightens with only four-day gaps between Adelaide and Melbourne, and again before the final Test in Sydney, making squad depth crucial — as demonstrated in the 2023 Ashes in England when Mark Wood and Chris Woakes dominated after joining mid-series as fresh bowlers.

Starc and Hazlewood, both included in Australia’s ODI and T20I squads for the India series starting October 19, are expected to play a Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales on November 10.

Boland, who bowled 35 overs in Victoria’s Shield opener, is likely to feature in one or two more games before the Ashes.

Michael Neser, who impressed with six wickets for Queensland against Tasmania, remains a backup option, while Brendan Doggett (South Australia) and Sean Abbott (New South Wales) are also in contention as support pacers.

If Cummins is ruled out, Australia will require a stand-in captain. Former skipper Steven Smith, who has led Australia in 40 Tests and deputised six times since Cummins took over in 2021, is the most likely candidate.

Vice-captain Travis Head is another option but is less likely to be preferred over Smith.