Yankees rally past Blue Jays to keep postseason hopes alive

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles with teammates in the dugout during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on Sep 26, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: The New York Yankees kept their postseason hopes alive with a thrilling 9-6 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.



Trailing 6-1 after two and a half innings, the Yankees rallied behind explosive performances from Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who delivered crucial home runs to spark the turnaround.

Judge’s three-run blast off Louis Varland in the fourth inning tied the game at 6-6, before Chisholm’s solo homer in the fifth put New York ahead for good.

Moments before his homer, Judge had a brief conversation with Giancarlo Stanton in the dugout.

The Yankees’ captain then launched his 17th career postseason home run and finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs, marking his second career three-hit postseason game.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his fine form, smashing his third home run of the series, but the Blue Jays couldn’t hold their early lead.

After starter Carlos Rodón exited early, the Yankees’ bullpen took over, combining for 6 2/3 scoreless innings from five relievers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone lauded Judge’s game-changing swing, comparing it to the legendary hitters of past eras.

“It’s an amazing swing,” Boone said. “That’s shades of Edgar Martinez right there, taking that high and tight one and keeping it fair down the line. Manny Ramirez used to do that really well too. Just a great swing on a pretty nasty pitch.”

The win forces a decisive Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, with rookie Cam Schlittler slated to start for New York. The Blue Jays are expected to go with a bullpen game as they look to protect their series lead.