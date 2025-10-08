Will PCB stick with Salman Ali Agha as T20 captain despite Asia Cup failure?

Salman Agha, captain of Pakistan looks on after the toss ahead of the Asia Cup match between United Arab Emirates and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reaffirmed its support for T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, despite the national teams disappointing campaign in the recently concluded ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025.

According to sources, Salman and head coach Mike Hesson recently held detailed discussions about the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa and preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Both are reportedly focused on strengthening and stabilising the team’s combination ahead of the mega event.

A meeting between the team management’s think tank and the selection committee is expected in the coming days, while a white-ball training camp is likely to be held during the Test series against South Africa.

The list of probable players for the camp will be announced soon.

Initial reports suggest that the return of former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the T20 setup appears highly unlikely, as the PCB and team management have expressed full confidence in Salman’s leadership.

The right-handed batter is expected to bat at number three in the series against South Africa. Salman has scored 561 runs in 32 T20Is at a strike rate of 110.21, though he managed just 72 runs in seven matches during the Asia Cup.

While his recent performances have attracted criticism, both Hesson and the PCB are unwilling to make any leadership changes before the World Cup, opting instead to maintain continuity.

Meanwhile, opener Saim Ayub, who endured a difficult Asia Cup with four ducks in seven matches and was subsequently dropped from the Test squad, continues to have the management’s backing in white-ball cricket.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris also retains his place, though other fast bowlers may be tested in place of Haris Rauf.

Sources further revealed that while Hesson and Salman were disappointed by Pakistan’s loss in the Asia Cup final, they remain determined to give the current squad consistent opportunities to build confidence and cohesion ahead of the World Cup.