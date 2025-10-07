Shahid Afridi thanks PCB chief for Islamabad's Diamond Ground upgradation

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (left) and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. — ICC

KARACHI: Former captain Shahid Afridi thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for taking prompt action to address the deplorable condition of the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Afridi expressed his frustration after witnessing the poor state of one of Pakistan’s key domestic cricket venues.

He pointed out issues such as broken chairs, unhygienic washrooms and overall neglect, questioning how such conditions reflect the treatment of first-class cricketers — players who serve as the foundation of Pakistan’s cricketing future.

“Shocking state of facilities at Diamond Ground, Islamabad. Broken chairs, filthy washrooms — this is how we treat our first-class cricketers who are the backbone of our future cricket? If this is the standard at the top, what message are we sending to the grassroots? Embarrassing to see such neglect at domestic level,” Afridi wrote, tagging PCB Chairman Naqvi in his post.

pic.twitter.com/mRcsE7zQmD

Taking immediate action after the legendary all-rounder’s post, Chairman of the Capital District Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, replied with the updated pictures of the venue’s toilets after the completion of the renovation process.

“Renovation completed! Meanwhile, @CDAthecapital is committed to improve all sports grounds. We will add more facilities,” Randhawa wrote in reply to Afridi’s post.

pic.twitter.com/89x8F3b7S2

The former cricketer retweeted Randhawa’s reply and lauded PCB chairman Naqvi for the prompt action.

“Excellent. Thank you, [Mohsin Naqvi],” Afridi wrote, coupled with clapping emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that the Diamond Ground is among the venues hosting the ongoing 68th edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26.

Other prominent venues include Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.