BCB director removed from position hours after being elected

Undated photo of a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) meeting, with BCB President Aminul Islam (centre) presiding over the session. — BCB

DHAKA: One of the newly elected directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Ishfaq Ahsan, has been removed from the position by the government due to his ‘political links’, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the decision to remove one of the two government representatives in the cricket board was made by the National Sports Council (NSC), the organisation that oversees sports in the country.

"We will appoint a new director [on Tuesday]. We have removed him for his political links," Kazi Nazrul Islam, NSC's executive director, was quoted as saying on Monday.

The report further suggested that the NSC is considering bringing in a female director as Ahsan’s replacement.

For the unversed, a day-long BCB election was held at a local hotel here on Monday, which saw former Test batter Aminul Islam being elected as its president unopposed.

Islam, who is Bangladesh’s first Test centurion, assumed the role for a four-year period after serving on an interim basis for around six months since taking over in March 2025.

"I have fallen in love with the development of cricket," Aminul told reporters.

"I had come for a short tenure. That was always the plan.

"But when I started small initiatives... and began to see successes, I couldn´t let go of that passion, and I have stayed on to serve my country further in this goal."

Former captains Faruque Ahmed and Sakhawat Hossain were also chosen as vice presidents in an uncontested board election.