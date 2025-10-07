Dubois eyes IBF title after accepting final eliminator against Sanchez

Daniel Dubois (left) and trainer Don Charles (first from right) ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Daniel Dubois has accepted a final eliminator fight against Frank Sanchez, which will fast-track him to a world title shot against Oleksandr Usyk, with the winner becoming the mandatory challenger, according to a report by Sky Sports.

Dubois has found the chance after several fighters, including Efe Ajagba, Moses Itauma and Richard Torrez Jr, turned down eliminator bouts with Sanchez.

Ajagba, who was defeated by Sanchez in a points loss, refused to fight the latter in the form of a final eliminator, while young British sensation Itauma is not interested as he is looking for other opponents, and Torrez Jnr had been next in line to be offered an IBF fight against Sanchez.

Sanchez has an impressive record of 25 wins and just one defeat. The loss came in May 2024 against Agit Kabayel when he was stopped in the seventh round.

Dubois failed in a bid to become heavyweight king as he was knocked out by Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

Following the victory, the Ukrainian became the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

After the second defeat to Usyk, the British boxer decided to make some changes to his team; he separated from his trainer, Don Charles and coach Kieran Farrell.

He added Sam Jones as his advisor and is now looking for a win in a trilogy against Usyk.

Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.