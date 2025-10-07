Tyson Fury explains why Moses Itauma is destined to beat Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has explained why Moses Itauma is destined to beat Oleksandr Usyk and all old men of the heavyweight division.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Speaking on social media, Fury has explained why he rates Itauma so high and believes he is destined for the top and will beat all old men of the heavyweight division, including Usyk.

"I keep getting asked about young Moses Itauma fighting Oleksandr Usyk and fighting all the other big names. My opinion is not someone who doesn't know boxing,” Fury said.

“My opinion is someone who has been there and won every single belt. Won everything there is to win in boxing and done very well. Boxing is a young man's game, like I told Wladimir Klitschko when he was 37. Boxing is a young man's game. It waits for nobody."

Tyson Fury added that young Moses Itauma will ‘wreck all old men of the division’, including Usyk, because boxing is a young man's sport.

"So here is the opinion, and you heard it here first: Moses Itauma will wreck all them all old men of the division. Usyk, AJ, (Jarrell) Miller. Whoever there is that's old. (Zhilei) Zhang, whoever else is there. Luis Ortiz,” he added.

“All these big names of the past. Even the man who took my belts. Usyk, Moses will wreck him because it's a young man versus an old man. And an old man can't mess with a young man."