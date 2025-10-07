Women’s World Cup: Knight’s 79* helps England avoid Bangladesh scare

England's Heather Knight (right) and Charlie Dean celebrate winning their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 7, 2025. — Reuters

GUWAHATI: Top-order batter Heather Knight’s gutsy 79-run knock led England to a hard-earned four-wicket victory over spirited Bangladesh in the eighth match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 179-run target, the former champions were made to do hard yards to secure the victory as they amassed the total with 23 balls to spare, while losing six wickets in the process.

Knight, who walked out to bat at the start of the second over with the scoreboard reading 1/6, oversaw England’s pursuit with a valiant innings.

She was involved in crucial partnerships with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (32) and Alice Capsey (20), but the all-rounder’s dismissal in the 30th over had still reduced England to 103/6.

The right-handed batter eventually found a subtle support at the other end in the form of Charlie Dean, and the duo led England to a tense victory by putting together an unbeaten 79-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Knight top-scored for England with an unbeaten 79 off 111 deliveries, studded with eight fours and a six, while Dean contributed with 27 not out from 56 balls.

Fahima Khatun was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, returning sensational bowling figures of 3/16 in her 10 overs, followed by Marufa Akter with two, while Sanjida Akter Meghla made one scalp.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh’s batting unit could yield a meagre 178 runs before being bowled out in 49.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Sobhana Mostary remained the top-scorer with a cautious 60 off 108 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries, while Rabeya Khan made a vital contribution at the backend with an unbeaten 43 off just 27 deliveries, comprising six fours and a six.

Besides them, only Sharmin Akhter (30) and Shorna Akter (10) could amass double figures, while the rest of the Bangladesh batters faltered against a Sophie Ecclestone-led England’s bowling attack.

Ecclestone picked up three wickets for just 24 runs in her 10 overs, followed by Linsey Smith, Dean and Capsey with two each, while Lauren Bell chipped in with one.

The four-wicket victory lifted England to the top of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup standings due to a superior net run rate to India, as both teams have four points after their respective two matches.