Another ex-Indian cricketer names Babar Azam among world's top 5 batsmen

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has included Pakistan's Babar Azam among his top five batsmen in the world across all formats.

Jaffer, who represented India in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, made his picks during a live Insta session organised by Crictracker.

The 42-year-old named Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root as his top four batsmen, and added Azam in the fifth place.

Bobby's inclusion in the list means that his talent has transcended nationalities and boundaries.

Even Indian fans and experts could not help but take notice of the Lahore-born's elegance and classy stroke play, the highlight of which is his world famous cover drive.

Earlier this month, India's women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues had outed Azam as the cricketer whose cover drives she loves the most.

