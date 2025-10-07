WATCH: Novak Djokovic vomits during Shanghai Masters win over Munar

Serbia's Novak Djokovic rests during a break in his Shanghai Masters' round of 16 match against Spain's Jaume Munar at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 7, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic vomited for the second day in a row as his struggles continued at the Shanghai Masters during the round of 16 win against Jaume Munar on Tuesday.

The Serbian tennis star secured a victory with the scores of 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

The Shanghai Masters has been in the discussion for two reasons: the speed of the courts and its extreme hot temperature.

During his second-round win over Yannick Hanfmann, Djokovic vomited halfway through after clearly struggling due to the hot weather.

Reflecting on the conditions, the 38-year-old called it brutal and said that it was really difficult for him to play in these conditions at this age.

"I’ve been saying it before, it’s the same for every player that steps out on the court, but it’s brutal. It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent humidity day after day for the guys,” Djokovic said.

"Particularly when they are playing during the day with heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal. It is what it is; you just have to deal with it. For me, biologically a bit more challenging to deal with it."

The 24-time Grand Slam winner clinched the first set 6-3 against Munar. Djokovic then suffered an ankle injury and had asked for a medical timeout.

Things appeared not to work for the 38-year-old in the hot weather of Shanghai, as he threw up again on the court, and the play was stopped for a while as he had to clean himself up.

Djokovic actually vomited multiple times during the match... pic.twitter.com/NEQoSO3V8N — Corvath Draemir (@Archaicmind3000) October 5, 2025





The 74-minute-long second set went to Munar’s, but the Serb made a comeback in the decider after leading it by 2-0.