Ireland name squads for multi-format Bangladesh tour

Ireland's Harry Tector (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 27, 2023. — AFP

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced the Test and T20I squads for the multi-format tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to run from November 11 to December 2.

Ireland will kick off the tour with a two-match Test series, slated to be played in Sylhet and Dhaka.

For the red-ball assignment, Ireland named a 15-member squad, featuring five uncapped players, with top-order batters Cade Carmichael and Stephen Doheny, all-rounder Jordan Neill and left-arm seamer Liam McCarthy receiving maiden call-ups, while leg-spinner Gavin Hoey, who is yet to receive his debut cap, returned to the squad.

Experienced batter Andy Balbirnie will lead the new-look Ireland squad against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh remained majorly unchanged from that which hosted England for as many games last month, with Mark Adair, Josh Little and Tim Tector returning to the side, replacing Neil and Graham Hume.

Notably, Adair underwent surgery on his knee in August, while Little had been suffering from a side strain.

Ireland Test squad

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Jordan Neill, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.

Ireland T20I squad

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White and Craig Young.

Fixtures



November 11-15 - 1st Test, Sylhet

November 19-23 - 2nd Test, Dhaka

November 27 - 1st T20I, Chattogram

November 29 - 2nd T20I, Chattogram

December 2 - 3rd T20I, Dhaka