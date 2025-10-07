Manchester United legend says Amorim is getting 'too much time'

This collage of photos shows Manchester United legend Paul Scholes and Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that Ruben Amorim is getting 'too much time' at the club despite poor results.

United have won 10 of their 34 Premier League games since Amorim's arrival 10 months ago.

Before Amorim’s arrival, the club had considered several alternatives. Southgate was among those under discussion as a possible replacement for Erik Ten Hag, but United ultimately turned to Amorim.

The move has not proven fruitful, and the club finished 15th last season, which is United’s worst in the Premier League era.

Amorim’s side was also beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, leaving them without European football for the ongoing season.

And the latest was their exit from the League Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town in August 2025.

Manchester United legend Scholes said that the Red Devils give managers enough time, but Amorim is getting a little bit too much time.

"I feel like with Ruben Amorim, it's got to the point where we don't want to talk about sacking managers all the time, and Manchester United do give managers enough time," he said.

"He'll never get booed by the fans, and it wasn't until the Brentford game that I thought, 'He's getting a little bit too much time,' and it feels like it's only a matter of time before things come to an end."

United are currently 10th in the Premier League table with seven matches played, having lost three, and won an equal number of games with one draw.