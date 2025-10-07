Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Haroon, Danish’s centuries headline rain-hit second day

Karachi Blues' Haroon Arshad (left) and Danish Aziz pose for pictures after the second day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Faisalabad at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 7, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Middle-order batters Haroon Arshad and Danish Aziz scored centuries to put Karachi Blues in a commanding position on the second day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match against Faisalabad here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After the opening day of all first-round matches of the premier first-class tournament was washed out due to rain across all venues, Karachi Blues’ captain Rameez Aziz won the toss and elected to bat first.

Aziz’s decision proved beneficial as his team finished the day at 346/5 in 81.3 overs, courtesy of Haroon and Danish.

The former champions, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as opening batter Saad Baig (eight) got run out with just nine runs on the board.

His opening partner, Saim Ayub, however, held one end firmly and smashed a brisk half-century, scoring 63 off 89 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries.

Despite Saim’s spirited effort, Karachi Blues had been reduced to 129/4 before Haroon and Danish launched an astounding recovery.

The duo dominated Faisalabad’s bowling attack to add 192 runs for the fourth wicket until Haroon fell victim to Atiq-ur-Rehman.

The right-handed batter scored 101 off 157 deliveries, laced with 13 boundaries on his first-class debut.

Danish, on the other hand, remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 116 off 153 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and three sixes.

The experienced all-rounder will resume Karachi Blues’ innings on the penultimate day alongside wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, who had made 14 not out.

For Faisalabad, Atiq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Faham-ul-Haq and Shehzad Gul could take one wicket apiece on the second day.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, only 36 overs of action were possible on the second day of the first-round match between FATA and Multan.

Put into bat first, FATA reached 71/2 at the end of the day’s play, with Haseebullah unbeaten on 29.

He will resume their first innings on the penultimate day alongside middle-order batter Mohammad Wasim Khan, unbeaten on 14.

For Multan, Kasif Ali and Ali Usman could pick up one wicket apiece.

Rain also played spoilsport at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as only 28.2 overs of action were possible on the second day of the first-round QEAT match between Islamabad and Lahore Whites.

Put into bat first, Islamabad accumulated 91/1, courtesy of opening batter Shamyl Hussain’s unbeaten 46.

After Pakistan’s Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal removed his opening partner Abdul Faseeh (nine) with just 39 runs on the board, Shamyl put together an unbeaten 52-run partnership for the second wicket with wicketkeeper batter Rizwan Ali (18 not out) to ensure a decent finish for Islamabad.

The duo will resume Islamabad’s first innings on the penultimate day.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Bahawalpur could score 76/2 in 21.3 overs on the rain-hit second day of their first-round QEAT match against the home side Abbottabad.

Put into bat first, the visitors got off to a dismal start as both their openers – Mohammad Faizan Zafar (13) and Ali Hamza Wasim (17) – perished cheaply before top-order batter Mohammad Ammar stabilised the innings and remained unbeaten on 30.

Ammar will resume Bahawalpur’s first innings on the penultimate day alongside Saad Khan, who had made seven not out.

For Abbottabad, Israr Hussain and Mohammad Adil could claim one wicket apiece on the second day.

Meanwhile, the first-round match between Sialkot and the home side Peshawar at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium has yet to get underway as rain washed out the second day as well.