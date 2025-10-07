Arsenal improves goalkeeper David Raya’s contract

Arsenal's David Raya applauds fans after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium in London on September 13, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal have improved goalkeeper David Raya’s contract with an increase in pay compared to his deal, which he signed when joining the club permanently in the summer of 2024.

According to a BBC report, the Spanish international has agreed on terms for a new deal, which was concluded earlier this summer, but has not been made public by the club.

Raya was reportedly making £ 100,000 per week at the Emirates; however, after the agreement, his wages have been increased, but the length of the contract is understood to be the same.

The report says that the Spanish goalkeeper has signed a deal which will end in 2028, with an option to extend the contract.

Leandro Trossard has also penned a look-alike agreement earlier this summer with an improved contract without extending the length of his deal, which expires in 2027.

One of the top goalkeepers of the English top-flight, Raya, joined Arsenal on a loan spell from Brentford in 2023 initially, and then the Gunners signed a long-term contract with him following a brilliant performance.

The BBC also reported last week that Arsenal have opened talks with Dutch defender Jurrien Timber over a new contract, with the club keen to secure his future beyond his current deal, which runs until 2028.

The club are also progressing in contract talks with Bukayo Saka, while it was recently confirmed that William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract.

Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has also extended his deal until 2029 with Mikel Arteta’s side.