Judd Trump fires ninth career 147 during victory at Xi’an Grand Prix

October 07, 2025
England's Judd Trump during his first round match against China's Zhou Yuelong in World Snooker Championship at The Crucible Theatre on April 22, 2025. — Reuters

World number one Judd Trump delivered an outstanding performance in China by making the ninth 147 maximum break of his career during a 5-2 win over Ng On-yee at the Xi’an Grand Prix on Tuesday.

Against On-yee, a three-time Hong Kong women's world champion, Trump displayed class, rebounding with breaks of 100, 94, and the match-ending 147 to guarantee a second-round matchup with Welshman Matthew Stevens.

The match, however, had a contrasting start, with Ng sealing the opening frame with a strong 74-point break.

Reflecting on his maximum break, Trump acknowledged that many players have achieved 147s, and it is special to make one in China.

"It's been a while. A lot of other people have been making 147s and making it look easy. I feel it was about time I made one. It was special to make one in China, the atmosphere was very good out there," 36-year-old Trump said.

With 12 maximum breaks already in the 2025 season, the record of 15 in the 2024–25 campaign is getting closer.

He added that it is a surprise for him as 147 breaks are now common, reflecting that the overall standard of the game is increasing day by day.

"It's a little bit surprising everyone has been making them. I think the standard of play has just improved. Everybody seems to want to make maximums now," he added.

An all-Chinese match saw Zhao Xintong, the current world champion, defeat Wang Xinbo 5-2 in the co-main event.

Welshman Jak Jones defeated fellow countryman Dylan Emery by the same score, while Australian Neil Robertson easily defeated Irish teenager Leone Crowley 5-1.

Following Marco Fu's withdrawal, defending champion Kyren Wilson proceeded with ease.

