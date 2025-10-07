Raducanu withdraws from Wuhan Open first round

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on January 14, 2025. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Wuhan Open first round after a medical timeout in the second set against America’s Ann Li here at Centre Court on Tuesday.



When the world No. 30 decided to retire, she was behind Ann Li 6-1, 4-1.

She appeared lightheaded during the second set, with a double fault giving Li a dominating lead, and required blood pressure, temperature, and other testing.

Raducanu made it to the third round of both the US Open and Wimbledon thanks to her current strong surge, but she has since lost in the last 16 and last 32 rounds of the China Open and Korea Open.

The British tennis player, Raducanu, dropped the following four games after failing to maintain her serve at the beginning of the second set.

World number 46 Li showed concerns about Raducanu's health and hopes that she will get well soon.

"I hope she feels better. I don't know what happened, but you could tell towards the end she was maybe not moving as much. But, for me, it was good match," Li said.

The world number 46 will face Russian ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-2 on Monday, in the second round.

On Monday, Raducanu shared a screenshot of her phone's screen on social media, showing a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, forcing the suspension of play on all outside courts.

Men's world number two Jannik Sinner retired from the Shanghai Masters on Sunday after suffering a cramp during his match.

The ATP declared that it will think about introducing an official heat rule.