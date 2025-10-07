ATP considers heat rule after player retirements at sweltering Shanghai Masters

Italy's Jannik Sinner receives medical attention before retiring due to an injury in his round of 32 match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) is considering the implementation of a formal heat policy following a wave of retirements at the Shanghai Masters.

Due to illnesses or injuries brought on by the intense heat, several players were forced to withdraw, including the reigning champion Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, ranked second in the world, was unable to finish his third round after collapsing due to intense cramps.

Despite surviving, Novak Djokovic was spotted throwing up on the field and described the circumstances as ‘brutal’.

Danish Holger Rune asked officials about player safety in the medical timeout related to the heat and humidity, stating that players had to ‘die on court’.

Many players were pushed beyond their physical capabilities by the temperatures, which were above 30°C (86°F) with humidity levels above 80%.

Casper Ruud, Tomas Machac, David Goffin, and Wu Yibing, a local favourite, were also impacted and retired in the middle of the game.

Arthur Rinderknech's fall in identical conditions during the August Cincinnati Open heightened calls for a formal heat rule.

While the ATP currently leaves weather-related decisions to on-site supervisors, the governing body acknowledged that change may be coming.

In an official statement, ATP stated that player safety is their primary priority and that they are actively reviewing other safeguards in addition to the heat policy.

"This remains under active review and additional measures, including the implementation of an official heat policy are currently being evaluated in consultation with players, tournaments, and medical experts," it added.

"Player safety remains a top priority for the ATP."