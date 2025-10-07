'Second Decision': LeBron James drops cryptic social media post

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan 13, 2021. — Reuters

LeBron James shocked fans with a cryptic social-media post on Monday, hinting at ‘Second Decision’ a day later.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video on X on Monday, October 6, 2025, showing him walking towards a chair to sit opposite an unnamed person.

James captioned the video, "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. (saluting emoji) (crown emoji) #TheSecondDecision."

The video's setup is a reference to the look of ‘The Decision,’ a July 8, 2010, television special during which LeBron announced joining the Miami Heat as a free agent from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James famously told interviewer Jim Grey, "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach."

James, 40, has not yet confirmed his last season in the NBA, so the basketball world is speculating a ‘Second Decision’ hint as an announcement about his exit plans.

Another debate which is circulating is that it's a marketing strategy planned to promote one of the many companies with which James has endorsement deals.

Regarding his NBA future, last week, James said that he is excited about another season, but he was not clear about his exit.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season. However the journey lays out this year, I'm super invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later," James said.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 70 games in 2024-25 to rank in the top 22 in each category.

A four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP award holder, and a 21-time All-Star, James entered the NBA as an 18-year-old after being selected No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is set to become the first player in NBA history to play in 23 seasons in the 2025-26 campaign.