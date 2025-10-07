Pakistan star named in ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees for September

Fatima Sana and Sidra Ameen of Pakistan celebrate after team mate Nashra Sandhu (not pictured) takes the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues of India (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2025, with Pakistan opener Sidra Amin earning a spot among the finalists following her stellar performances against South Africa.

Amin dominated the ODI series, emerging as the leading run-scorer with 293 runs in three matches at an extraordinary average of 293.00.

She struck consecutive unbeaten centuries, 121 and 122* showcasing remarkable consistency and composure at the top of the order.

Despite Pakistan losing the first two games, her efforts helped the team post competitive totals.

In the final ODI, Amin once again anchored the chase with an unbeaten fifty, guiding Pakistan to a consolation win and halting South Africa’s winning streak.

Joining Amin on the nominees list are India’s Smriti Mandhana and South Africa’s Tazmin Brits, both of whom produced exceptional performances during the month.

Mandhana continued her rich vein of form in ODIs, scoring 308 runs in four matches at an average of 77.00 and a blistering strike rate of 135.68 against Australia.

Her scores of 58, 117, and 125 included a record-breaking 50-ball century in the series decider which is the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman and the second quickest overall in women’s ODI history.

Despite India’s series loss, Mandhana’s heroics earned her the Player of the Series award.

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits was equally impressive, powering her side to a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan. The right-hander amassed 272 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 103.81, earning the Player of the Series accolade.

Her back-to-back unbeaten centuries (101* and 171*) underscored her ability to construct long innings and dominate bowling attacks.