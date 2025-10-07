ICC reveals September 2025 Player of the Month nominees

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month award for September 2025, featuring India’s Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, along with Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett.

Abhishek Sharma continued his breakout year with a dominant run of form during the Asia Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament as India clinched the title.

The explosive left-hander amassed 314 runs in seven T20Is, including three half-centuries, at an astonishing strike rate of 200.

His fearless approach at the top of the order played a key role in India’s commanding performances throughout the tournament.

Abhishek also achieved a remarkable milestone, recording the highest-ever batting rating in men’s T20I history with 931 points — further cementing his status as one of world cricket’s brightest young stars.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing as the leading wicket-taker at the Asia Cup with 17 scalps at an impressive economy rate of 6.27.

He kicked off the tournament with sensational figures of 4/7 against the UAE and capped it off with 4/30 in the final against Pakistan. Kuldeep’s consistent breakthroughs in the middle overs were instrumental in India’s title triumph.

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett, meanwhile, showcased exceptional consistency and power-hitting throughout September. The right-hander piled up 497 runs in nine T20Is at an average of 55.22 and a strike rate of 165.66.

After starring in bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Namibia, Bennett carried his red-hot form into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final, producing scores of 72, 65, and 111 in his first three innings.

His prolific performances were pivotal in guiding Zimbabwe to qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup.