England's John Stones says injury made him consider retiring last season

Manchester City's John Stones during training at Etihad Campus in Manchester on June 6, 2023. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: England defender John Stones revealed that he considered retirement last season after a series of injuries left him mentally and physically exhausted during a challenging 2023-24 season.

Manchester City centre-back has made only 11 Premier League appearances due to foot and hamstring issues, with the latter ruling him out in February.

Despite those setbacks, the 31-year-old has been recalled by England manager Thomas Tuchel for Thursday’s friendly match against Wales and the World Cup qualifier in Latvia on Tuesday, October 14.

A victory in Riga would secure England’s place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico finals next year.

According to an international news platform, Stones reflected on his struggles. Stones said that the repeated defeats pushed him to the edge.

"Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping," Stones told the BBC.

"I didn't want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers."

John admitted that the setback was both mentally and physically tough.

"There comes a point where you don't know why it happens, and it is even harder when you put in so much effort, but when you do it, it's then mentally challenging,” he explained.

However, the defender claimed that his fighting spirit and determination won out.

"My emotions were high, and I wasn't thinking straight. I don't think deep down I would have ever done it [retired], there is that fight in me and that winning mentality that doesn't want to stop," the 31-year-old reflected.

Stones has made five starts for City this season, although Pep Guardiola appears to favour Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in central defence.

Despite this, the player insists his dedication to England is unwavering.

“My love for England is difficult to put into words, and show my face, offer advice, be a good team-mate - it was a special moment," Stones concluded.