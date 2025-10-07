Tickets for Pakistan-South Africa Test series to go on sale today

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam shake hands during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on January 5, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: Tickets for the upcoming two-Test series between Pakistan and South Africa will go on sale at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Fans can purchase their tickets online through the official platform, while physical tickets will be available at TCS Express Centres from Thursday, October 8.

The first Test will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27. Tickets for the six white-ball matches, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, will go on sale online and at TCS Express Centres from October 16.

To facilitate fans, entry for all five days of the first Test in Lahore will be free for the General (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Ahmed), First-Class (A.H. Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Sarfraz Nawaz, Javed Miandad), Premium (Rajas, Saeed Anwar) and VIP (Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood) enclosures.

However, the VIP enclosures at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram), formerly known as the Far End, will be priced between PKR 800 and PKR 1,000, while the VIP enclosures at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas), formerly known as the Pavilion End, will also be available at the same price range.

The Gallery enclosures (Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis) at the Iqbal End will also be available from PKR 800 to PKR 1,000.

For the second Test in Rawalpindi, fans will be able to witness all five days of action free of cost from the General (Miran Bakhsh, Sohail Tanvir), First-Class (Shoaib Akhtar, Yasir Arafat), Premium (Azhar Mahmood, Javed Miandad) and VIP (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar) enclosures.

The PCB Gallery located at the main building will be priced at PKR 800 for the first four days and PKR 1,000 on the fifth day, while the Platinum Box per seat will be available for PKR 8,000 during the first four days and PKR 10,000 on the final day.

For the white-ball leg, the first T20I will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 28, where General enclosure tickets will be priced at PKR 400, First-Class at PKR 600, Premium at PKR 700, and VIP at PKR 800.

Tickets for the PCB Gallery and Platinum Box will be available for PKR 1,500 and PKR 15,000 per seat, respectively.

The second and third T20Is will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31 and November 1, with General tickets priced at PKR 400, First-Class at PKR 600, Premium at PKR 700, and VIP at PKR 800.

The VIP enclosure at the Iqbal End will be priced at PKR 1,500, while the VIP enclosures at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas) will be available for PKR 2,000. The VIP Gallery (Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis) will be priced at PKR 2,500.

The three ODIs between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 6, and 8.

Fans can purchase General enclosure tickets (Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shahid Nazir) for PKR 400, First-Class enclosure tickets (Hanif Mohammad, Taslim Arif, Ijaz Junior) for PKR 600, and VIP enclosure tickets (Javed Miandad, Fazal Mahmood) for PKR 800.

Tickets for the VIP Ground Floor enclosures (Imran Khan, A.H. Kardar) will be available for PKR 3,000.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 30 times in Test cricket. Out of these encounters, Pakistan have won six matches, while South Africa have emerged victorious on 17 occasions. Seven matches have ended in a draw.

Pakistan's Test squad: Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa's Test Squad: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne.