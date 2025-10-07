Real Madrid eye Guehi amid growing interest from Europe's top clubs

An undated photo of Crystal Palace’s centre-back Marc Guehi. — Reuters

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace’s centre-back Marc Guehi, alongside Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Guehi's contract is set to expire in June 2026, making him a desirable target for elite clubs.

The 25-year-old remains one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, although a planned transfer to Liverpool fell through on deadline day after Crystal Palace was unable to find a replacement.

Los Blancos are looking to upgrade their squad for the 2026–2027 season as they aim to future-proof their defence.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger approaching the last year of their contracts. Real Madrid is widening their search for defensive reinforcement.

Ibrahima Konate is still a top target, while William Saliba of Arsenal has already signed a new contract.

Guehi is regarded as physical, composed, and well-suited to Madrid’s defensive demands. If he declines to renew at Palace, he could become a reliable long-term option for the Spanish giants.

Sources believe a January move is unlikely; most expect a transfer only once his contract expires next summer.

Clubs are currently monitoring developments. Guehi's decision could trigger a highly contentious transfer battle in the coming months. With several elite teams interested, the summer of 2026 may witness one of the most high-profile free agent signings in recent years.