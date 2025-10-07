Real Madrid eye Guehi amid growing interest from Europe's top clubs

Marc Guehi remains on radar of Europe’s elite clubs as his contract is set to expire in 2026

By Web Desk
October 07, 2025
An undated photo of Crystal Palace’s centre-back Marc Guehi. — Reuters

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace’s centre-back Marc Guehi, alongside Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Guehi's contract is set to expire in June 2026, making him a desirable target for elite clubs.

The 25-year-old remains one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, although a planned transfer to Liverpool fell through on deadline day after Crystal Palace was unable to find a replacement.

 Los Blancos are looking to upgrade their squad for the 2026–2027 season as they aim to future-proof their defence.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger approaching the last year of their contracts. Real Madrid is widening their search for defensive reinforcement.

Ibrahima Konate is still a top target, while William Saliba of Arsenal has already signed a new contract.

Guehi is regarded as physical, composed, and well-suited to Madrid’s defensive demands. If he declines to renew at Palace, he could become a reliable long-term option for the Spanish giants.

Sources believe a January move is unlikely; most expect a transfer only once his contract expires next summer.

Clubs are currently monitoring developments. Guehi's decision could trigger a highly contentious transfer battle in the coming months. With several elite teams interested, the summer of 2026 may witness one of the most high-profile free agent signings in recent years.

