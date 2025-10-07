Thunder’s Nikola Topic out for four to six weeks following testicular surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic drives up the court against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at North Charleston Coliseum on Oct 5, 2025. — Reuters

The Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Nikola Topic underwent a testicular procedure and will be missing four to six weeks after the procedure, the team announced on Monday.



Topic, 20-year-old, is therefore eliminated from consideration for the October 21st regular-season opener against the Houston Rockets.

Topic was chosen 12th overall by the Thunder in the 2024 NBA Draft, but he missed his rookie season due to an ACL tear he suffered a few weeks prior.

In Oklahoma City's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the 20-year-old Serbian scored 10 points and dished out seven assists.

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren identifies with Topic's eagerness ahead of 2025-26 and praised the young player, saying that he has a great IQ and the ability to understand the need of the game.

“It really stands out the way he sees the game even without the ball in his hands. The way he cuts and just finds open space, sees plays up ahead of him, and gets the ball out of his hands early,” Holmgren said.

“It's impressive from a young guy, but that's what got him noticed in the first place — his ability to see and read the game.”

He further added that he was not surprised by his performance but is impressed with his maturity and understanding, and believes his strong foundation will continue to improve.

“I wasn't really surprised by it, but I'm definitely impressed with his ability to play the game and let things come to him. So, he's going to continue to get better and better,” Holmgren concluded.