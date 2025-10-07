Harry Kane open to staying at Bayern beyond 2027

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane applauds fans after a UEFA Champions League match in Cyprus in September 2025. — Reuters

Harry Kane has indicated that he will extend his stay at Bayern Munich beyond the end of his current contract in 2027 on Monday, admitting that his interest in returning to the Premier League has dimmed.

Since joining Bayern from his childhood team, Tottenham Hotspur, in 2023, Kane has broken numerous records.

He has won the Bundesliga and the German Super Cup and scored 103 goals in 106 games across all competitions.

Given that the 32-year-old's contract apparently contains a 67 million euro ($78.42 million) release clause, his performances have fueled transfer rumours.

Kane told British media that he is open to it, but has yet to discuss it with the club. He added that he will be willing to have a talk about it if there is any opportunity, and that depends on the team's success.

"I could definitely see that. I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet,” Kane said.

"But if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together.

"Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else."

Thomas Frank, the manager of Tottenham, stated last month that many fans wanted to see Kane return to the Premier League, where he currently has 213 goals, 47 fewer than Alan Shearer, making him the second-highest scorer of all time.

Kane reflected on his return to the Premier League, saying that he has no idea, and clarified that he is fully committed to Bayern.

"In terms of the Premier League, I don't know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back," Kane said.

"Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back.

"What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen, and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern, right now I am fully all in with Bayern."

The England team, which includes captain Kane, will play Wales in a friendly match at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Riga to play Latvia in a World Cup qualifying match on October 14.