Dodgers take commanding NLDS lead with gritty win over Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park on Oct 6, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Monday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series (NLDS) at Citizens Bank Park.



Dodgers starter Blake Snell was in top form, striking out nine batters over six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit, a fifth-inning single by Edmundo Sosa, his only blemish of the night.

Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo was equally impressive early on, retiring 17 straight Dodgers at one point and keeping the offense quiet until the seventh inning. However, Los Angeles finally broke through with a four-run frame.

A leadoff single by Teoscar Hernández and a double from Freddie Freeman set the tone before Will Smith delivered the key blow, a two-run single that extended the lead to 3-0. Shohei Ohtani then capped the rally with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

The Phillies mounted a late comeback in the ninth, scoring twice against the Dodgers’ bullpen. With two outs and the tying run on third, Roki Sasaki came in to face Trea Turner, who grounded out to seal the Dodgers’ victory and earn Sasaki his second save of the postseason.

Philadelphia’s star trio Turner, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber continued to struggle, combining for just two hits across the first two games of the series.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson remained defiant despite the loss, praising his team’s effort in the late innings.

“I love the fight in the eighth and ninth inning,” Thomson said. “We fought like hell and hopefully that carries over into Wednesday. This is a resilient group, our backs are against the wall, and we’ll come out fighting.”

With the win, the Dodgers are now one victory away from clinching a spot in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) as the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3.