Jacob Misiorowski shines as Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski celebrates after retiring the side during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 6, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski delivered a stellar performance in his postseason debut to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 7-3 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Monday.



Misiorowski was outstanding out of the bullpen following a rough regular-season finale, tossing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts while touching 104.3 mph on the radar gun.

After Milwaukee fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, the 23-year-old helped keep the game under control, allowing just one hit during his outing.

Seiya Suzuki’s three-run homer had given the Cubs an early lead, but Milwaukee quickly responded. In the bottom of the first, Andrew Vaughn smashed a three-run homer with two outs to level the score.

Jackson Chourio broke the deadlock with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, and William Contreras added a solo homer in the third to give the Brewers a commanding lead.

Chourio, who was doubtful before the game due to a hamstring issue, made a strong return. His crucial swing was set up by Joey Ortiz and Caleb Durbin, who was hit by a pitch for the 25th time this season.

The Brewers’ bullpen combined for 7⅓ scoreless innings, limiting the Cubs to just one hit after the second inning.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell admitted his team let the game slip away after a strong start.

“We made a couple of mistakes with multiple runners on base, and after getting off to a great start, those two three-run homers really hurt us,” Counsell said. “You’re not going to win playoff games giving up two three-run homers. That was just too much to overcome.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago, with Milwaukee needing one more win to advance to the next round.