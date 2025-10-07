Jacob Misiorowski shines as Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago Cubs

MILWAUKEE: Rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski delivered a stellar performance in his postseason debut to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 7-3 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Monday.
Misiorowski was outstanding out of the bullpen following a rough regular-season finale, tossing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts while touching 104.3 mph on the radar gun.
After Milwaukee fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, the 23-year-old helped keep the game under control, allowing just one hit during his outing.
Seiya Suzuki’s three-run homer had given the Cubs an early lead, but Milwaukee quickly responded. In the bottom of the first, Andrew Vaughn smashed a three-run homer with two outs to level the score.
Jackson Chourio broke the deadlock with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, and William Contreras added a solo homer in the third to give the Brewers a commanding lead.
Chourio, who was doubtful before the game due to a hamstring issue, made a strong return. His crucial swing was set up by Joey Ortiz and Caleb Durbin, who was hit by a pitch for the 25th time this season.
The Brewers’ bullpen combined for 7⅓ scoreless innings, limiting the Cubs to just one hit after the second inning.
Cubs manager Craig Counsell admitted his team let the game slip away after a strong start.
“We made a couple of mistakes with multiple runners on base, and after getting off to a great start, those two three-run homers really hurt us,” Counsell said. “You’re not going to win playoff games giving up two three-run homers. That was just too much to overcome.”
Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Chicago, with Milwaukee needing one more win to advance to the next round.
