Faisal Shafi to run Chicago Marathon for flood relief efforts

An undated picture of Pakistan’s top marathon runner, Faisal Shafi. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top marathon runner, Faisal Shafi, renowned for setting multiple world records on international marathon stages, is set to compete in the upcoming Chicago Marathon, this time with a mission that goes beyond personal achievement.

Shafi aims to raise PKR 5 million to support communities affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan.

The 43-year-old athlete said the funds would be collected through donors and private contributions and distributed among flood-affected families via the United Nations relief program.

“This year in Chicago, I will be running for a cause,” Shafi said in a statement before his departure to the United States.

“Marathons are not just about personal glory – they can also serve as powerful platforms to raise awareness and help people in need. Our countrymen are still suffering due to the recent floods, and it is everyone’s responsibility to step forward and support them,” he added.

Shafi assured that all funds would be handled through a transparent and accountable process to ensure proper distribution.

The Chicago Marathon, one of the six prestigious World Marathon Majors, attracts elite runners from across the globe.

Earlier this year, Shafi made history by completing the Sydney Marathon, becoming the only Pakistan-based runner to achieve the ‘Seven Star’ milestone.

He also earned a Guinness World Record for running the fastest marathon in a combat uniform, donning a light military-inspired outfit to mark the feat.