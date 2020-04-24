Sarfaraz Ahmed headlines list of 'super-fit' players following online tests

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, T20I skipper Babar Azam, Test batsman Asad Shafiq, Test captain Azhar Ali and openers Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq have emerged as the fittest players after the online fitness tests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week.

As per a report in Daily Jang, the PCB trainer was satisfied with the sextet's fitness levels despite spending more than a month at their homes without any organised cricket.

The Urdu daily states that the results of the tests will be crucial for the grant of central contracts expected in May.

According to sources within the PCB, all except injured Mohammad Sami and Tabish Khan gave their fitness tests.

The test results will now be relayed to domestic cricket departments as well as chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

