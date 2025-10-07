Noor Zaman stuns world No. 20 to reach first PSA Bronze quarterfinal

Zaman will now face fourth seed Leonel Cardenas of Mexico in the quarterfinals

By Faizan Lakhani
October 07, 2025
Pakistan's Noor Zaman poses with Nash Cup 2025 trophy in London, Ontario, Canada on September 28, 2025. — Instagram/ noorzmn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising squash sensation Noor Zaman reached his first-ever PSA Bronze-level quarterfinal after pulling off a stunning upset against world No. 20 and fifth seed Gregoire Marche of France at the Open Squash Classic 2025 in New York.

In a gripping 75-minute thriller on Court 4, the 21-year-old held his composure to edge out the experienced Frenchman 3-2, with scores of 11-5, 5-11, 11-6, 9-11, 12-10. 

Marche fought back twice to level the match and forced a decider, where both players were tied at 10-all before Zaman clinched victory in a tense tiebreak finish.

This remarkable win marks a career-best performance for the young Pakistani, who continues to impress with his temperament and skill against higher-ranked opponents. 

Zaman will now face fourth seed Leonel Cardenas of Mexico in the quarterfinals of the $74,000 PSA World Tour Bronze event, which runs through October 9 in New York.

Earlier in the tournament, Zaman advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Spain’s Bernat Jaume 3-0, with scores of 11-9, 11-3, 14-12.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s other two representatives, Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan, exited in the opening round. Irfan lost to India’s Velavan Senthilkumar, while Khan was defeated 3-0 by Egypt’s Mostafa El Serty.

The Open Squash Classic 2025, a PSA World Bronze-level event, offers a total prize purse of $74,000.

It is pertinent to mention that Noor Zaman recently captured the Nash Cup 2025 title in London, Canada, where he defeated Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty 3-0 in the final. 

The fifth seed triumphed with scores of 19-17, 11-7, 11-9 in a 52-minute encounter, claiming his first PSA World Tour Copper-level title, which carried a prize purse of $31,250.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

