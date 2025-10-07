Australia announce white-ball squads for India series

Australia cricket team celebrate with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after winning the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on October 4, 2025. – AFP

SYDNEY: Australia have announced their white-ball squads for the upcoming series against India, with Marnus Labuschagne dropped from the ODI setup and Matt Renshaw handed a potential debut in the 50-over format.

Labuschagne’s omission does not come as a major surprise, given his poor run in ODIs — his highest score in the last ten innings being just 47.

His exclusion will, however, allow him to continue his strong start to the Sheffield Shield season, where he scored 160 against Tasmania, as he looks to reclaim his Test spot.

Renshaw’s inclusion follows a stellar run of form in List A cricket, including a century for Australia A against Sri Lanka in Darwin earlier this year.

While he currently opens in red-ball cricket, Renshaw has primarily excelled in the middle order in the 50-over format, averaging 48.68 since November 2021 with six centuries to his name.

The left-hander, who was also part of the ODI squad against Pakistan in 2022 but did not play, has also developed into a handy T20 middle-order batter.

Mitchell Starc, who last played an ODI in November 2023, returns to strengthen the pace attack.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will miss the opening game in Perth to feature in South Australia’s second Sheffield Shield match, while Josh Inglis, who has recovered from a calf strain, is available for both formats.

Selectors have named only the squad for the first two T20Is, with player workload management expected for the remaining matches due to the upcoming home Test season and the Ashes preparation.

Glenn Maxwell remains unavailable for the T20Is as he continues to recover from a broken wrist sustained before the New Zealand series.

Cameron Green will feature in the ODIs but has been rested from the T20Is to focus on red-ball preparations ahead of the summer.

Explaining the selection approach and the decision to rotate players across formats, chair of selectors George Bailey said that the management had carefully planned the squads to balance white-ball preparations with upcoming red-ball commitments.

"We have named a squad for the ODI series and first two games of the T20 series as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket," chair of selectors George Bailey said.

"The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it's an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year, however we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead," he added.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly retained his place in the ODI squad after a standout performance against South Africa, where he took 5 for 22 in Mackay.

He also impressed during the Australia A tour of India, scoring two fifties in three games. Mitchell Owen, who missed the South Africa series due to concussion, could make his ODI debut.

Nathan Ellis returns to the T20I setup after missing the New Zealand tour for the birth of his first child, while Sean Abbott misses out on the ODI squad but retains his place in T20Is.

The three-match ODI series will be played in Perth (October 19), Adelaide (October 23), and Sydney (October 25).

The first two T20Is are scheduled for Canberra (October 29) and Melbourne (October 31), with the remaining three matches to follow in early November.

Australia ODI squad vs India:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I squad vs India (first two matches):

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.