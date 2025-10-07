Likely changes expected in Pakistan’s white-ball squads for South Africa series

Pakistan team, led by captain Salman Ali Agha, is pictured after the final of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. – AFP

LAHORE: Consultations are underway regarding the composition of Pakistan’s squads for the upcoming home white-ball series against South Africa, scheduled from October 28 to November 8, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to sources, two to three changes are expected in the T20I squad, with discussions centered on the team’s overall performance in the recently concluded ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025.

The national selectors and team management have reportedly begun deliberations to finalise potential adjustments.

Sources also revealed that T20 captain Salman Ali Agha’s performance is under scrutiny, as the all-rounder has failed to meet expectations both as a leader and with the bat.

In addition, the return of senior players and the inclusion of new faces are being considered as part of efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the series.

Minor adjustments in the ODI squad are also on the table, though no final decision has been made yet, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced the national Test squad for the two-match home series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on October 12 in Lahore.

Surprisingly, the initially announced 18-member squad was later reduced to 16 players following the release of uncapped spinner Faisal Akram and all-rounder Aamir Jamal.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the Test side, while two uncapped players, Asif Afridi and Rohail Nazir, have been named in the squad.

The series holds special significance as international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years, marking the start of Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts.

Following the red-ball leg, the two sides will compete in a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from October 28 to November 1, with the first match in Rawalpindi and the remaining two at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all matches to be hosted at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.