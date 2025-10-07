Shahid Afridi slams Islamabad's Diamond Ground condition

Former Pakistan Cricket Player Shahid Afridi looks on prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England at National Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - ICC

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has voiced his disappointment over the dilapidated condition of the Diamond Ground in Islamabad, highlighting the negligence towards domestic cricket facilities.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Afridi expressed his frustration after witnessing the poor state of one of Pakistan’s key domestic cricket venues.

He pointed out issues such as broken chairs, unhygienic washrooms and overall neglect, questioning how such conditions reflect the treatment of first-class cricketers — players who serve as the foundation of Pakistan’s cricketing future.

“Shocking state of facilities at Diamond Ground, Islamabad. Broken chairs, filthy washrooms — this is how we treat our first-class cricketers who are the backbone of our future cricket? If this is the standard at the top, what message are we sending to the grassroots? Embarrassing to see such neglect at domestic level,” Afridi wrote, tagging PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in his post.





It is pertinent to mention that the Diamond Ground is among the venues hosting the ongoing 68th edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26.

Other prominent venues include Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

The opening day of the first round of matches, including the fixture featuring defending champions Sialkot Region, was completely washed out due to persistent rain across the venues on Monday.

Continuous downpour forced the abandonment of play at all five venues — Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. The first round of the four-day tournament is scheduled to run from October 6 to 9.

In a rematch of last season’s thrilling final, defending champions Sialkot, led by Amad Butt, were set to face Peshawar.

Other fixtures include FATA vs Multan, Faisalabad vs Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites vs Islamabad, and Abbottabad vs Bahawalpur.

Sialkot clinched the title last season after edging Peshawar by one wicket in a dramatic finale at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

The PCB announced a prize purse of PKR 7.5 million for the winners of this season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, while the runners-up will receive PKR 4 million.

Additionally, the Player of the Match in each league game will earn PKR 25,000, and the Player of the Final will take home PKR 100,000. The Best Batter, Bowler, Wicketkeeper, and Player of the Tournament will each receive PKR 250,000.

A total of 10 teams are competing this season. FATA, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, and Multan qualified from the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, while Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Sialkot, Lahore Whites and Islamabad were among the top-performing sides from the previous edition.