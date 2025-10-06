Tazmin Brits sets major record with century against New Zealand

INDORE: South Africa’s opening Tazmin Brits on Monday added another feather to her cap as she became the first to score five Women’s ODI centuries in a calendar year.
Brits set the benchmark during South Africa’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
The right-handed batter scored 101 off just 89 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and a six, playing a pivotal role in leading the Proteas Women to their first victory in the eight-team mega event.
The century marked Brits’s seventh overall in the format and fifth in the ongoing year, making her the first-ever batter to score as many tons in a single calendar year.
Brits, however, is closely followed by in-form India’s Smriti Mandhana, who has four hundreds to her name this year. Interestingly, she also scored four tons in 2024.
Most WODI Hundreds in a calendar year
Furthermore, it was Brits’s fourth century in her last five WODI innings. Her previous three tons came in recent away assignments against Pakistan and West Indies.
The top-order batter, who is in the form of her life, had just one single-digit score in her last 11 matches in the format – a seven-ball five, which came in South Africa’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign opener against England, during which they were skittled for just 69 runs.
