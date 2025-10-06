Tazmin Brits sets major record with century against New Zealand

South Africa's Tazmin Brits plays a shot during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 6, 2025. — ICC

INDORE: South Africa’s opening Tazmin Brits on Monday added another feather to her cap as she became the first to score five Women’s ODI centuries in a calendar year.

Brits set the benchmark during South Africa’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against New Zealand here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter scored 101 off just 89 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and a six, playing a pivotal role in leading the Proteas Women to their first victory in the eight-team mega event.

The century marked Brits’s seventh overall in the format and fifth in the ongoing year, making her the first-ever batter to score as many tons in a single calendar year.

Brits, however, is closely followed by in-form India’s Smriti Mandhana, who has four hundreds to her name this year. Interestingly, she also scored four tons in 2024.

Most WODI Hundreds in a calendar year

5 - Tazmin Brits (South Africa) in 2025 4 - Smriti Mandhana (India) in 2025 4 - Smriti Mandhana (India) in 2024

Furthermore, it was Brits’s fourth century in her last five WODI innings. Her previous three tons came in recent away assignments against Pakistan and West Indies.

The top-order batter, who is in the form of her life, had just one single-digit score in her last 11 matches in the format – a seven-ball five, which came in South Africa’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign opener against England, during which they were skittled for just 69 runs.