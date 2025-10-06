Pakistan’s Arfan qualifies for Asian Heyball Championship semi-finals

This undated picture shows Pakistan's Arfan Dad in action during an Asian Heyball Championship match in Amman, Jordan. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Arfan Dad advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Heyball Championship after a remarkable day in which he defeated two Indian cueists back-to-back.

The UK-based player first overpowered India’s Shahbaaz Adil Khan 7-3 in the Round of 16 before edging out Shivam Arora 7-6 in a tense quarterfinal encounter.

Arfan will now face another Indian player, Sundeep Gulati, in the semifinal clash later today.

Heyball, known as the Chinese version of 8-ball pool, differs mainly in table standards and pocket design.

Pakistan is represented at the championship by two players — Arfan Dad and Nadeem Gull. Gull, however, was eliminated in the Round of 32.