UFC chief Dana White dismisses Conor McGregor’s White House fight claim

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed Conor McGregor’s White House fight claim, saying ‘nothing is done yet’.

White has hinted that fans should not get excited about the McGregor fight before everything is finalised.

US President and a friend of White Donald Trump has announced that the UFC White House event will take place on June 14 next year, which will also be his 80th birthday.

White, 56, sat with Mr Trump in September to talk about the event, and has also revealed the details of the card and renderings of what the UFC Octagon would look like on the South Lawn.

McGregor is speculated to headline the event, and he himself has also claimed that a fight against Michael Chandler is ‘signed.'

The former two-weight UFC champion recently said that he was in negotiations with the US government, instead of the company’s CEO.

However, Dana White has now confirmed that he has not sat down with McGregor or any fighter to discuss the fights at the event and also suggested ‘Notorious’’s place on the card is not official.

“We’re still talking about the production and how everything is going to work at the White House,” White said.

“We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February. I have made it clear that Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to be on that card.

“But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.