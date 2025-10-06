UFC White House event to take place on Trump’s birthday

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Navy 250 Celebration in Norfolk, Virginia on October 5, 2025.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the UFC White House event will take place on June 14 next year, which will also be his 80th birthday.

The announcement was made by the President during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the US Navy.

UFC legend Conor McGregor is expected to headline the event as he is making a long-awaited comeback.

Trump in July had announced that a UFC event would take place at the White House in 2026 as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, but did not give a date.

He considers UFC CEO Dana White as a close friend and counts fans of the sport as part of his political base, although their ties long predate Trump's presidency.

Major renovations are expected to take place at the White House as part of the plan for the event, including a bill of $700,000 to replace the South Lawn grass at the White House after the event, as the CEO of the UFC White told the Sports Business Journal this week.

Trump has been a fan of UFC for a very long time and has attended several fights since becoming President, most recently attending one in New Jersey in June.

The relationship between Trump and White goes back to 2000, when the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City was one of the few US venues willing to host UFC events at the time.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.