Conquerors, Strikers to lock horns in National Women's U19 T20 Tournament 2025

Strikers captain Zoofishan Ayyaz (left) and Conquerors' Samiya Afsar shake hands at the toss for their National Women's U19 T20 Tournament match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on October 3, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The highly anticipated final of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament 2025/26 will be played between Strikers and Conquerors here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Conquerors and Strikers booked their spot in the final after winning their respective semi-finals against Stars and Challengers, respectively, earlier today.

In the first semi-final, Narjis Bibi’s three-wicket haul, followed by a collective batting effort, led Strikers to an eight-wicket victory here at the National Bank Stadium.

Put into bat first, the Challengers could only accumulate 96/8 in their 20 overs despite a cautious 27 by top-order batter Ravail Farhan.

She remained the top-scorer but conceded 34 balls in the process, while Malaika Suhani (18) and Alzoha Hammad (13) were the other batters to amass double figures.

Narjis was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers, taking three wickets for just 22 runs in her four overs, while Aqsa Habib, Zainab Khurram, Sumaiya Taj and Memoona Khalid chipped in with one strike apiece.

In response, the Strikers comfortably chased down the 97-run target for the loss of two wickets and 24 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Fizza Fiaz, who top-scored with a 26-ball 33, studded with two fours and three sixes.

For Challengers, Munazza Ghaffar and Afsheen Imran could pick up a wicket apiece.

The second semi-final of the National Women's U19 T20 Tournament 2025, played here at the HPC Oval Ground, saw Conquerors secure a resounding eight-wicket victory over Stars to qualify for the summit clash.

Opting to bat first, the Stars amassed 125/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Areesha Ansari’s blistering cameo at the backend.

The middle-order bolstered the total with an unbeaten 14-ball 23, comprising two fours and a six after Raahima Syed (33), skipper Komal Khan (30) and Esha Tir Razia (23) played anchoring knocks.

Barira was the solitary wicket-taker for the Conquerors, dismissing Komal, while Esha and Raahima were run out.

Set to chase 126, the Conquerors comfortably knocked the winning runs on the first delivery of the penultimate over, losing just two wickets in the process.

Opening batter Sabiha Noor remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 44 off 49 deliveries with the help of two boundaries, while skipper Samiya Afsar made a blistering 32 not out from 15 deliveries, studded with two sixes and three fours, to steer her side over the line.