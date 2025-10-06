Asad Shafiq inaugurates inter-school, inter-college sports festival

Former Pakistan cricketer Asad Shafiq (right) speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the inter-school and inter-college sports festival in Karachi on October 6, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test batter Asad Shafiq on Monday inaugurated the inter-school and inter-college sports festival, organised by Whales College.

Shafiq, who is currently a member of Pakistan’s national men’s cricket team's selection committee, recalled his school-going days and appreciated the management for engaging students in sports.

“I am really glad to be a part of this event. It reminds me of my school-going days. I also started playing cricket in school,” the former cricketer said.

Shafiq inaugurated the event alongside Whales College’s chairman, Wahaj Hussain.

On the occasion, Hussain thanked Shafiq for his presence and assured him of continuing to provide such opportunities to the students.

“Our aim is to give students a platform where they can showcase their sporting skills,” Hussain said.

“I am happy to see Asad Shafiq among us today. His presence would give confidence to our students who are the future of our nation,” he added.

The inter-school and inter-college festival will run until October 11 across different venues in Karachi.

Around 114 colleges and schools are participating in several sports, including cricket, football, futsal, basketball and tug of war.