Ter Stegen’s Barcelona future unclear as Manchester United, Newcastle express interest

Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs that have made contact with Barcelona to explore the signing of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ahead of the January transfer window.

The German international has been sidelined since July due to a back injury, but is expected to make a full recovery by the end of November.

Ter Stegen's comeback comes at a time when his position at Barcelona is increasingly uncertain.

Manchester's goalkeeping department remains unsettled under new coach Ruben Amorim, while Newcastle is seeking experienced depth behind first-choice keeper Nick Pope.

Both clubs reportedly view the 33-year-old as a proven shot-stopper who could provide leadership and composure.

At Barcelona, Joan Garcia, signed as the club’s new number one, is currently injured but expected to return within a month. In his absence, Wojciech Szczesny has been starting in the goal.

Ter Stegen's contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, though his long-term future at the Nou Camp appears uncertain.

The 33-year-old understands that a lack of regular playing time could hurt his chances of making Germany’s World Cup squad.

Sources indicate that interest in the goalkeeper is considerable across Europe. Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Monaco are all monitoring his situation. Most clubs are thought to prefer a loan deal in January, possibly with an option to buy.

However, Monaco had expressed interest in Ter Stegen during the summer but was turned down by the player. Barcelona, meanwhile, is unlikely to entertain any approach unless the goalkeeper himself requests a move.