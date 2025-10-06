Kylian Mbappe reacts to his brother’s goal against PSG

This collage of photos shows Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe (left) and his brother Ethan Mbappe. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe reacted to his brother Ethan’s goal against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe was in attendance when his brother scored an equaliser for Lille against his former club PSG in a 1-1 draw and celebrated like a Real Madrid striker.

Mbappe shared the photo of Ethan celebrating on social media and captioned it as: "What a crazy script! My star boy."

The Mbappe brothers left PSG in the summer of 2024. Ethan joined Lille while Kylian moved to Real Madrid, both on free transfer as their contracts had expired.

In December 2024, speaking to Canal+, Mbappe said that he was open to remaining at PSG if his brother wanted to stay at the Parc des Princes.

"It’s the thing that affected me the most. He (Ethan), didn’t ask for anything. His Real Madrid was PSG. What Real meant to me, his childhood dream, was PSG. At one point, I even told him: ‘If you want me to, I’ll extend [my contract] and you can stay, we’ll stay here.’ I would have given up my dream of Madrid and stayed for him,” Mbappe said.

"Ethan told me… ‘I don’t want to stay here. What they did to you, what they did to me, it’s not normal.’ If he had told me: ‘Kylian, it’s what I want.’ I would have given up my dream of Madrid and stayed for him."